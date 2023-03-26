Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,691 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.35 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

