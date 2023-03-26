Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,929 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.