Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,975 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $43,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $337,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 78.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

