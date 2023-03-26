Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,097 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in American States Water by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.