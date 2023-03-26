Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 45,441 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $44,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Natixis bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

