Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.