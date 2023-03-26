Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,455 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 90,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

LPX opened at $54.89 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

