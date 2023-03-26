Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $46,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Insider Activity

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

