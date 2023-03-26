Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $47,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FHB stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

