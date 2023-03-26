Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

