Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $45,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $130.08 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

