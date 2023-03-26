Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.20 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $70.02.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

