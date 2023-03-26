Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.37 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $41,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.13.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $325.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.21.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

