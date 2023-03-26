Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.64 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

