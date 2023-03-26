Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.93 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $43,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zuora by 183.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Zuora by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 12.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $103,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $595,524 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

