Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.05 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $45,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

