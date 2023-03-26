Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.19 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

