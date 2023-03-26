Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.21 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

