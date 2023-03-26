Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.13 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $47,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in XPO by 18.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in XPO by 14.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

