Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $44,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

