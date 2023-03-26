Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

