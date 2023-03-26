Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 268,214 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 268,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

