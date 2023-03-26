Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 346 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $42,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

