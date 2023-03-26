Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,441 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 532.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

