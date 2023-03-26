Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 58,952 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $41,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $90.46 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

