Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $44,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

