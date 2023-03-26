Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,564,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $46,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

