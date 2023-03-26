Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $45,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 477.59%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

