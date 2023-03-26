Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,785,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,966,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

