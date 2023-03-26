Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,467 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 102.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Up 2.0 %

POST stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

