Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,224,861 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,224,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $47,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

