Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,360 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814,997 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 167,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $43,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

