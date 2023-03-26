Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,483 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,634,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.19 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.