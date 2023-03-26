Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,582 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

