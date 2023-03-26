Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,981 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $43,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.4 %

ASB stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.