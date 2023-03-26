Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,003 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 4.9 %

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

