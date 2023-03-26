Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $46,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

