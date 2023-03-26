Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.