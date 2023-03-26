Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.30.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
