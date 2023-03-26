Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $45,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GVI opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.