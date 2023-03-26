Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $44,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HESM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

