Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

