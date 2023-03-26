Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.43 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

