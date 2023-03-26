Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $45,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $13,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Stock Up 2.8 %

Banner Increases Dividend

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.