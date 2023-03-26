Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $815.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $824.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.