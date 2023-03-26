Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $815.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $824.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

