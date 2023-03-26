Bay Rivers Group Acquires Shares of 1,995 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

