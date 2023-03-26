Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

