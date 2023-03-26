BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 34.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

