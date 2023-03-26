Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $460.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

