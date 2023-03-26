Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 213.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

