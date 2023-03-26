Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

